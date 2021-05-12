GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma is a HOT MESS in the latest picture; CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen as Patralekha aka Paakhi on Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

The actress has become a household name for her character on the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has proved to be a major hit and so has the characters which have become quite famous among the fans.

We all know that Paakhi's character has seen a lot of change till now.

From being a loving and bubbly girl who loved to live life in the fullest way is now struggling in her complicated relationship.

The viewers have seen a different avatar of Paakhi before she got married to Samrat and now, she is seen as a sanskaari bahu.

It's been a long time since viewers have seen Paakhi in a fun and good mood on the show.

While the viewers are seeing Aishwarya as a sanskaari bahu and a loving partner who is waiting for the happiness in her life which she deserves, the actress is the complete opposite in real life.

Aishwarya's Instagram account is filled with pictures where we could see a new side of her which is quite different from her reel life character.

The actress who is shooting for the show in Goa has now shared a beautiful picture as she flaunts her sexy back looking all kinds of hot.

