Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's LOVED-UP picture has the wittiest caption

We've been at the forefront of reporting updates about the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein.

The love stories commencing from a television or film set has become quite common. One of the recent onscreen couples declaring their love is Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

Fans can't get over Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma ever since they have made their relationship official. The duo recently confessed that they are in love and in fact, they also had a roka ceremony. The news came as a huge shocker to many as no one was expecting this.

Neil and Aishwarya managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time before they found the right moment to make it official. While the duo has maintained that they’re secretive people and wouldn’t want to talk much about their love life with the media, they often indulge in cute PDA on social media platforms.

The duo attended a wedding recently and clicked beautiful pictures. Aishwarys shared a beautiful picture filled with love and swag. Her BAE Neil re-shared the same and affirmed his love for the lady.

Have a look at the picture:

