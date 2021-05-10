Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein actress Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi claims to be in a SERIOUS RELATIONSHIP with Neil Bhatt aka Virat

MUMBAI: Telly world got another amazing couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who recently made their relationship official on social media. It came as a pleasant surprise for all their fans, as no one was expecting this.

Neil and Aishwarya are currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. While Neil plays ACP Virat Chavan, Aishwarya is seen as Paakhi aka Patralekha. The duo's reel love story on the show came to an end quite quickly, but who knew that there was something else written in their destiny in real life. (Read here: This is what Neil-Aishwarya are up to before they get into the skin of their characters on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein sets)

The duo set some major couple goals for the viewers and are often seen sharing mushy pictures and post for each other on social media.

The USP on this beautiful couple is that they’re not just about public display of affection. They are much more than just this. They are through professionals. They also inspire their fans to have a healthy lifestyle by posting work-out videos. Apart from sharing their romance, they also share their fun and silly side with their well-wishers.

Aishwarya and Neil both has a commendable sense of humor. They both are referred as live wires of the sets. They also, often share funny pictures which often cracks up the viewers.

Aishwarya recently shared a snap of herself and Neil being indulged in a serious conversation. She posted the image and wrote a wacky caption. She wrote: I’m in a serious relationship with Neil Bhatt.

