Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Sai and Virat’s LOVE CONFESSION on the cards? Ayesha Singh teases fans

The show is doing pretty well. The viewers are in the awe of the chemistry between Sai-Virat and Virat-Pakhi. The current track of the show revolves around the mystery behind Pulkit and Devyani’s relationship while Sai is hell bent to know everything about them despite of Virat’s refusal.

Well, many exciting episodes are in the store for the viewers. It can be speculated that Sai and Virat would soon confess their feelings to each other. Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in the show, shared a beautiful picture with Virat aka Neil Bhatt on her social media handle. The picture spells love and how! The couple look too much in love in the snap as they hold each other’s hand. Virat admires Sai’s beauty in the picture while Sai looks shies away.

Have a look at the picture:

Is SaiRat’s love confession on its way? What are your thoughts on the picture shared by Ayesha?

