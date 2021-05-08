Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein's Ayesha Singh is a drool-worthy diva, check out!  

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is currently seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The actress plays the lead role of Sai on the show. Apart from Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also play the lead roles of ACP Virat Chavan and Paakhi aka Patralekha respectively on the popular drama series.

We all know that Ayesha's character Sai has become an instant hit among the viewers. Fans are loving her on-screen camaraderie with Neil and they make for a beautiful pair.

The actress's fan following on social media is gaining up quite a momentum with her newfound popularity.

Ayesha Singh who portrays the character of a simple girl in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a hotness personified in real life; these pics are a proof:

Well, after watching these pictures you couldn't agree more with us!

The diva is surely a stunner and has a bright future ahead.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips