Ghum Hai Kisieky Pyaar Meiin: Savi has her own challenges; Reeva is not needed as a hurdle – Audience Verdict

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in titular roles as Savi, Ishaan and Reeva.

The current drama revolves around Savi trying to gain acceptance in the house while Ishaan and Reeva planning a party. Soon, there will be a high voltage drama wherein Savi will feel like an outside as Durva will try to click a family picture. Also, while the entire family members are unaware of the fact that Mukund is real is playboy who like molest girls especially weak ones. This time Mukund is going to play with Savi after Anvi and Savi is going to expose the major hidden raaz of the family.

Well, there seem to be too many elements and Savi already is facing the wrath of the family among many other problems. Viewers and ardent fans of the show feel that Reeva is not needed in the show to create a hurdle in her love story as is fighting many battles already.

Take a look:

Kavita Sharma said, “Reeva currently is not even the third wheel in Savi and Ishaan’s relationship. Currently she is there or not is irrelevant.”

Manisha Kaushik averred, “Reeva is a good character but there should be something more to her character. Currently, she is not needed as the family has not accepted Savi anyway and it is primarily because they do not like her.”

Karishma Kaushik mentioned, “I do not thing Reeva has any role to play in Savi’s life or her relationships. Ishaan is not attracted to Savi but the reason is not Reeva. The two will eventually fall in love with each other irrespective of Reeva being there or not.”

Harmisha Mehra expressed, “Reeva is a potential threat and I think her character will develop soon.”

Krutika Thakkar shared, “I think the drama and the characters are well balanced and justified. It would be drama tic and not relatable if Reeva is doing something negative without being extremely hurt because she essentially is a positive personality.”

What are your thoughts on the same?