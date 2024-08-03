Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Bhavika Sharma gets greeted by a fan on the sets of the show; shares BTS visuals!

MUMBAI : Bhavika Sharma is a well-known actress on television and these days, she is grabbing headlines for her role in Star Plus show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'.

As we know, the show has taken a leap and a completely new star cast is introduced. Bhavika is playing one of the leads.

She is essaying the character of the grown-up Savi and the audience are liking her in this new role.

Bhavika is also known for her roles in serials like Maddam Sir, Parvarrish - Season 2, Jiji Maa etc. Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life.

The current drama of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin focuses on Savi agreeing to be a part of the puja post matrimony with Ishaan. Reeva is the one to convince them to get married. As the puja proceeds, Akka Saheb tells Savi and Ishaan to cooperate and the relatives are watching.

It will be seen that Savi will perform the puja and later she will be taking an oath to fulfil all responsibilities of the family and protect the family against all odds.

Well, Bhavika is a brilliant actress and has a good fan following. Recently, she had a fan visit on the sets of the show and she also captured a BTS visual from the sets! Not only that, Bhavika even posed for a picture with her and her down to earth personality was clearly visible through the click.

