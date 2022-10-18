Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh are super close with these two child stars from the show

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for some exciting drama and interesting twists and turns in its upcoming segments.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the lead. Recently child stars Aria Sakariya and Tanmay Rishi Shah made an entry into the show and won the hearts of the viewers. Aria essays the role of Savi while Tanmay is Vinayak.

The kids have a great bond off-screen and have become friends. However what’s worth noting is that the two adorable child artists have also become close to actors Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and Ayesha Singh aka Sai.

Aishwarya and Ayesha shared some fun pictures and reels with the kids on their respective social media pages.

This goes to show what amazing bond the four of them share. Here is a look at some of them.

Their goofy and fun filled pictures proves that the kids are surely having a lot of fun in between shots. Television stars usually share a great bond with all their cast members. This not only enhances their performances but also makes the atmosphere on sets lively and positive.

