Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Meet Aishwaya Sharma aka Pakhi’s real life bestie

In a world full of changing companions, here are two friends who have stuck by each other’s side through thick and thin. Read more about their bond and friendship.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 16:32
MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ashna Kishore who is seen in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is Aishwarya Sharma’s closest friend. They both share a strong bond. The two are so close that during Aishwarya’s wedding, Ashna was there in every ceremony. Aishwarya even got Neil’s name written on one hand and of Ashna’s on the other. Ashna shares a great bond with Aishwarya’s husband Neil Bhatt as well and calls him “Jiju”.

ALSO READ:AWW! Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame Ashna Kishore on GHKKPM co-star Aishwarya's marriage with Neil: ''I am so excited, all we do is talk about the wedding whenever we meet''

The BFFs keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media. Recently, both of them took to their social media handles and shared a bunch of pictures and videos. Both of them used cute names for each other like “lady love”, “mine” and “better half.

Check them out here:

It is quite difficult to find such reliable friends who are with you through thick and thin. Aishwarya was even there for bestie Ashna when she was being trolled on social media and spoke up about it.  We hope the two continue to be best friends.

ALSO READ:MUST READ! Ashna Kishore's strong message to trolls who often attack her BFF Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

