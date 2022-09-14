Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Meet Aishwaya Sharma aka Pakhi’s real life bestie

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ashna Kishore who is seen in the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is Aishwarya Sharma’s closest friend. They both share a strong bond. The two are so close that during Aishwarya’s wedding, Ashna was there in every ceremony. Aishwarya even got Neil’s name written on one hand and of Ashna’s on the other. Ashna shares a great bond with Aishwarya’s husband Neil Bhatt as well and calls him “Jiju”.

The BFFs keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media. Recently, both of them took to their social media handles and shared a bunch of pictures and videos. Both of them used cute names for each other like “lady love”, “mine” and “better half.

It is quite difficult to find such reliable friends who are with you through thick and thin. Aishwarya was even there for bestie Ashna when she was being trolled on social media and spoke up about it. We hope the two continue to be best friends.

