Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dheeraj Dhoopar to enter the show as Sai’s new lover? Read on to know the truth…

The current track shows Holi celebrations in the Chavan Mansion where Virat gets drunk and starts romancing Sai, leaving Pakhi visibly furious. Reportedly, Sai is all set to have another love interest in her life and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for the role.
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi, Virat and Sai played by Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. The gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances on the show is one of the USPs of the show. 

The current track shows Holi celebrations in the Chavan Mansion where Virat gets drunk and starts romancing Sai, leaving Pakhi visibly furious. Reportedly, Sai is all set to have another love interest in her life and actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for the role. However it seems that the news is untrue.

However the show’s makers are indeed looking to add a jealousy angle in the show, for which they will be bringing a new character in the show. In the latest promo of Ghum, Sai was heard saying that Virat will regret agreeing to all her conditions and demands when a new man will enter her life.

For now, it looks like Dheeraj Dhoopar will not be the actor who will enter the show.

