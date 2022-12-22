Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are UNRECOGNIZABLE here, see for yourself

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai arrives to check on Pakhi, Virat stops her

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across a post by Aishwarya Sharma and she is seen greeting her fans but there is a twist.

Check out the post here!

We couldn’t stop laughing at the falsetto and the big mouth filter that the actress had applied and loved how Neil joined in.

We know that celebrities often try to keep up their social media game and their followers too love to see what their favorite stars are up to!

Aishwarya and Neil anyways seem like a match made in heaven and we love how they get together for such funny bits!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi is home now but is refusing any help from Virat and wants to be on her own. However, as her wounds start to bleed, Vinayak frantically dials Sai and asks her to come home and save his mother. When Sai arrives, she is stopped at the threshold by Virat and he doesn’t let her enter the house.

Soon, we will see that Virat wants another chance with Pakhi and as per Pakhi’s want, accepts her wholeheartedly. They renew their promises and Sai sees it all on video call.

Also read: Is Megha Chakraborty aka Imlie speaking from Experience as she makes THIS Statement?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com