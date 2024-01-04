Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin FAN FICTION: Savi falling in love with Ishaan is REFRESHING and EXCITING

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is high on drama and focused on Savi initially being a student and Ishaan her professor.

Reeva was Ishaan’s ex-girlfriend who made her way back into Ishaan’s life and just when the two were going to get married, Ishaan got married to Savi because of a promise given to her sister. The dynamics of the relationship have changed and now there will be an all new angle where Savi is seen falling in love with Ishaan!

Well, today we look at the storyline as to what would have unfolded if Savi did not fall in love with Ishaan.

The one thing would be Savi following the footsteps of Sai Joshi, her mother and keeping on fighting with the clashes of opinions happening in the family. Savi, in the end would be lonely as Ishaan would not support her unconditionally and Reeva would dominate the house one day as she has complete support of the Bhosale family.

Another thing which might have happened from the audience perspective is that the show would have got monotonous and boring. It would be presenting a old wine in a new bottle.

Hence if Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is showcasing the story taking a new twist, it is refreshing for sure!

