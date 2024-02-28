Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Indraneel Bhattacharya bids adieu to the show; on-screen son Shakti Arora pleads ‘I want you back…’

Indraneel Bhattacharya, who plays Ishaan’s father in the show had a track where he stood up for his son and tried to patch up Ishaan’s relationship with his mother, Isha. Now, it seems that his track has ended and he has taken to his social media handle to bid adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 10:21
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the leading roles. The current drama revolves around Savi and Ishaan’s marriage track. Rao Saheb has announced Savi as their daughter-in-law however; she has brought shame to the family by working as a waitress. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta)

Indraneel Bhattacharya, who plays Ishaan’s father in the show had a track where he stood up for his son and tried to patch up Ishaan’s relationship with his mother, Isha. Now, it seems that his track has ended and he has taken to his social media handle to bid adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

He shared a farewell note handed to him by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment and mentioned the names of all his co-actors of how he has had a good time working with them. A lot of his co-actors commented that they want him back and that he had said that he will be less involved due to other work commitments. They shared that they want him back and it is unfair.

Shakti Arora, who played his on-screen son also mentioned that he is sad and will miss him. He has also urged the audience to vouch for Indraneel and get him back on the show.

Take a look:

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Indraneel for a comment but he remained unavailable till the time of filing the story. (Also Read: Exclusive! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Indraneel Bhattacharya )

We wish Indraneel all the best for his future endeavors!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Bhavika Sharma Shakti Arora Sumit Singh Indraneel Bhattacharya Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 10:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan secures role in film alongside THIS South superstar
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of...
Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list
MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to marry her long-term lover Mathias Boe in March....
Article 370 box office day 5: Yami Gautam starrer continues its journey towards becoming a CLEAN HIT
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is getting great and fantastic reviews from the critics all over and...
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is expecting a child, posts how she cannot wait for the baby
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the well-known actresses of the Hindi movie industry that has given some good...
Crakk box office day 5: Vidyut Jammwal starrer continues to CRASH miserably
MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and was the point of...
Jhanak SPOILER: Oh No! Dadu’s health deteriorates considerably; Jhanak struggles to save him
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ayesha Khan
Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan secures role in film alongside THIS South superstar
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal's CRITIQUE on skincare brand founder's arrogance; Says 'Thodi si arrogance nazar aa rahi hai'
Sargun
Sargun Metha reveals how she began to write her first show ‘Udaariyan’ as a producer
Dharmesh
Dance Plus Pro: Kya Baat Hai! Dharmesh gives Remo D'Souza's MJ Band to this contestant; says "It's bigger than the trophy"
Manisha
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Check out the hard work done by Manisha Rani during one of her toughest performances on the show
Siddarth
Siddarth Shukla, Abhishek Kumar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are the few television actors who rejuvenated their careers with reality shows