Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Indraneel Bhattacharya bids adieu to the show; on-screen son Shakti Arora pleads ‘I want you back…’

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh in the leading roles. The current drama revolves around Savi and Ishaan’s marriage track. Rao Saheb has announced Savi as their daughter-in-law however; she has brought shame to the family by working as a waitress. (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Indraneel Bhattacharya aka Shantanu Bhosle reveals why he changed his name to Aarya Bhatta)

Indraneel Bhattacharya, who plays Ishaan’s father in the show had a track where he stood up for his son and tried to patch up Ishaan’s relationship with his mother, Isha. Now, it seems that his track has ended and he has taken to his social media handle to bid adieu to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

He shared a farewell note handed to him by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment and mentioned the names of all his co-actors of how he has had a good time working with them. A lot of his co-actors commented that they want him back and that he had said that he will be less involved due to other work commitments. They shared that they want him back and it is unfair.

Shakti Arora, who played his on-screen son also mentioned that he is sad and will miss him. He has also urged the audience to vouch for Indraneel and get him back on the show.

Take a look:

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Indraneel for a comment but he remained unavailable till the time of filing the story. (Also Read: Exclusive! Shantanu’s character has many layers and the character will slowly transition to a stronger one soon: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Indraneel Bhattacharya )

We wish Indraneel all the best for his future endeavors!