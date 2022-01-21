Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kya Baat Hai! Ayesha Singh aka Sai reveals her real name in this BTS video

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

Ayesha is the main lead in the serial and the audience loves her performance she has built a very strong fan base for herself and her character as become a household name.

Now we came across a BTS video where Ayesha Singh as revealed her real name as the cast has some fun off-sets.

In the video, Ayesha tells that her real name is “ Ambika” and that Ayesha is a screen name whereas Ambika is her birth name.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I tried writing a poem this time' Ayesha Singh on RETURNING to Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, her quarantine diaries and more )

To which Bharati Patil aka Ashwini said that his name is connected to lord Parvathi, and she is Ambika aka Ayesha aka Sai, and best and fondly known for her character.

Well, even Bharati ( Ashwini), Sheetal Maulik ( Sonali), and Mitali Nag ( Deyani) were surprised to know Ayesha’s real name.

Recently, Ayesha grabbed the headlines as she was tested COVID positive and was under quarantine, and now she has recovered and is back on the show as we saw her in the BTS videos of the show.

Currently, the track is focused on Ayesha’s character Sai and her relationship with Virat as soon they would be partying ways.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: SURPRISING! GHKKPM fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai looks UNRECOGNISABLE in her glamorous THROWBACK avatar )