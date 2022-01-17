Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Lovely! Check out the lovely bond of the mother-son duo as Vihan aka Mohit shares a hilarious BTS video with his on-screen mother Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

The audience loves the relationship of the mother-son bond of Mohit and Sonali where there is a lot of love, fights, and care.

Vihan is quite active on social media and keeps sharing BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show.

Recently he shared a funny video from the sets of the show with his on-screen mother Sonali.

The two are seen arguing on a reel about who is sexy and dancing on the reel, the video is really a funny one and will leave you in splits.

Well, this shows the camaraderie and the bond that the star cast shares with each other, and no wonder the actor acts it out with so much ease as there is no negativity or jealousness on the sets and that’s what transpires on screen.

