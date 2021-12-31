Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lovely! Check out the special moments of Sai and Virat which make them a loving couple of television

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and how he is hiding the truth about Shruti from Sai and he feels guilty about it, on the other hand, Sai also suspects that Virat is up to something.

The audience loves to see the chemistry between Sai and Virat and were waiting for their love story to begin but then the makers have brought the Shruti’s track and hence separated Sai and Virat.

The viewers have been disappointed with the track as now Virat and Sai are only fighting as there is no love and care left between them.

Now the fans have made a special video where they have captured the priceless moments of Sai and Virat and have said that they want to remember the good moments before they begin the new year.

The video is filled with so much and love and admiration and one can see their sizzling chemistry and love between each other.

Well, there is no doubt that Sai and Virat make a wonderful pair, and hence the audience loves watching them together.

