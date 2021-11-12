Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Lovely! Samart questions Pakhi intentions of having a competition with Sai

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on how Sai and Virat are trying to mend the differences between Ninad and Ashwini and they have been successful in it.

In the upcoming episode, Paki would come and askVirat about what Sai as done for the family as she thinks she has only created problems for the family.

Samrat questions Pakhi about what she has done for the family and that’s when she says that she has stopped Omkar and Sonali from moving out of the house which even the brothers couldn't do.

She tells when it comes to her responsibilities comes in and when she does good no one even appriciactes her but when Sai doess somethign she gets the full love and support from the family so why this kind of difference.

Samart tells her that there is no competition between her and Sai and that she is different and Sai is different in what she does.

Virat says even Sai has done a lot for the family and the comparison is not valid.

