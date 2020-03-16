Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Parivaar arranges Ganeshotsav on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Parivaar invites you to a Ganpati special episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' on Star Plus. Ghum Parivaar brings in Ganpati Bappa with a heartwarming 'Ganesh Aarti'. 

The episode starts with an electric performance on 'DEVA SHREE GANESHA' by none other than our favorite Neil Bhatt, aka 'Virat' and all the Star Parivaar families join him. Host Arjun Bijlani then proceeds to thank Kishori Shahane, aka 'Bhavani Ji', for planning such a wonderful 'Ganeshotsav' on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. 

This week, witness Ghum Parivaar members team up against each other with 'Virat Mandli' on one side and 'Bhavani Mandli' on the other. Backing up these strong contenders are Star Parivaar families divided amongst these two teams. With a great addition of Govinda and his wife Sunita Ji, the atmosphere is filled with laughter and joy. 

Talking about her team, Kishori Shahane, aka 'Bhavani Ji', says, "There will be loads of enjoyment today because 'Bhavani Mandli' has a great team lined up, and we will do exactly what we say by becoming tonight's winner. 'Jo garajte hai vo baraste nahi, Jo baraste hai vo garajte nahi', so today I will do both!"

Neil Bhatt, aka 'Virat', talks about his experience with Govinda and Sunita Ji, "It was a blast shooting the upcoming episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' with Govinda Sir and Sunita ma'am. Sunita Ji was on my team, 'Virat Mandli', and within two minutes we were already cracking jokes on and off camera. She brought a different vibe to the show and we all were vibing with her. What more can I say about Chi Chi Sir, all of us 90s kids have seen him thrive and excel at what he does. It was a dream come true to perform with the legend of acting, performing and dancing himself. It was magical!"

There are many more fun and exciting activities planned on this auspicious occasion of 'Ganeshotsav' by Ghum Parivaar. And most importantly, the guest of honour are 'Hero No. 1' Govinda and his wife Sunita Ji. 

To celebrate 'Ganeshotsav' with Ghum Parivaar, tune in to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' every Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus!

 

Television  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin  Ravivaar with Star Parivaar  Kishori Shahane  Neil Bhatt Bhavani Virat  Govinda Ganeshotsav TellyChakkar
Latest Video