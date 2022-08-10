Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets into a war of words with a troll who insults her

She gave it back to the person who tried to troll her. One of the social media users has shared the entire thread on Twitter.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:57
MUMBAI : The Tv show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest running and has been winning the hearts of viewers for a long time. Fans are however not liking Aarohi’s character graph in the show, which is played by actress Karishma Sawant. In the current track Abhimanyu has separated from Akshara and is with Aarohi and taking care of her daughter Ruhi, since her husband Neil passed away.

While Aarohi is living a good life, Akshara is living a humble existence with her son Abheer and Abhinav. Now, a fan of Akshara has left a clown emoji on the VM made of Aarohi. Looks like this has angered Karishma. She gave it back to the person who tried to troll her. One of the social media users has shared the entire thread on Twitter.

Not just Karishma, but previously Neil Bhatt has also revealed that a fan of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fan had wished that Aishwarya Sharma should have died with Covid as they did not like her character Pakhi.

