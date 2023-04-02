Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s this actress looks unrecognizable in these vacation pics, check it out
Aishwarya is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared a glimpse of her vacation, where she looks practically unrecognizable.
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.
Doesn’t Aishwarya look gorgeous in a yellow jacket? Looks like Virat and Pakhi had a great time with their friends.
