Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s this actress looks unrecognizable in these vacation pics, check it out

Aishwarya is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared a glimpse of her vacation, where she looks practically unrecognizable.
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then. 
Aishwarya is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared a glimpse of her vacation, where she looks practically unrecognizable. Take a look;


Doesn’t Aishwarya look gorgeous in a yellow jacket? Looks like Virat and Pakhi had a great time with their friends.


