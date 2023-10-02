Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actress raises the temperature with her hot pics, take a look…

The actress is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared some sexy throwback pictures that will truly surprise her fans. Take a look…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 14:14
Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actress raises the temperature with her hot pics, take a look…

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Virat have a discussion regarding Sai, Virat regrets his actions towards Sai

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.  

Aishwarya is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared some sexy throwback pictures that will truly surprise her fans. Take a look;

She captioned the pictures,’Once Upon a Time #majorthrowback

#photoshoot #throwback #aishwaryasharma #fashionista #onceuponatime”


Also Read-  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai takes matters in her own hands, steals data from the computer

Doesn’t Aishwarya look smoking hot?

What do you think? 

Tell us in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


 

Ayesha Singh Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shaika Films Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt sai chavan Virat Tanvi Thakkar Vihan Verma TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Suniel Shetty on his upcoming reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt, “Soon you will see the best fighters coming out of India” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Suniel Shetty made his OTT debut with the show Dharavi Bank and it broke many records. Now, he is gearing up...
Exclusive! Reyhna Malhotra aka Alia of Kumkum Bhagya reveals how she felt while shooting the end scene of the iconic love story of Abhi and Pragya
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and has frequently topped the TRP charts since...
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
MUMBAI:One of the most loved and viewed TV shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been entertaining...
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this Sunday the finale of the show will take place and finally...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva tells Chini he loves Imlie but the latter thinks he is saying this out of sympathy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
This actor will replace Raj Anadkat as Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season
Popular actors Aalisha Panwar and Kaushal Kapoor roped in for Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
Popular actors Aalisha Panwar and Kaushal Kapoor roped in for Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks
Nakuul Mehta reveals why he does such less shows on television and takes such huge breaks
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Durga in Colors TV’s Durga Aur Charu
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Durga in Colors TV’s Durga Aur Charu
Star Plus Coming Up With The Most Spiciest Show Ever On Television Titled Chashni
Star Plus Coming Up With The Most Spiciest Show Ever On Television Titled Chashni