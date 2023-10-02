Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s actress raises the temperature with her hot pics, take a look…

MUMBAI : Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.

Aishwarya is super active on Instagram and keeps sharing insights from her life. She has now shared some sexy throwback pictures that will truly surprise her fans. Take a look;

She captioned the pictures,’Once Upon a Time #majorthrowback

#photoshoot #throwback #aishwaryasharma #fashionista #onceuponatime”



