Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Aria Sakaria share a common Love for This Cartoon character, check out

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests the audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Aishwarya Sharma was previously seen displaying her love for Shinchan and now, Aria has joined her too!

We see that Aishwarya Sharma was previously seen displaying her love for Shinchan and now, Aria has joined her too!

The two beauties were seen mimicking the naughty rug rat and his sister Himawari and we went swooning at the adorableness of this!

Both the ladies nailed the impression of the brother and sister!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi informs everyone about Virat’s transfer with promotion to Mumbai and wants to take Vinu there. Everyone congratulates Virat and is proud of him.

Virat tells them that he is still thinking about the offer but Pakhi coaxes them all to believe that it will be better for them to move away as Sai won’t be able to follow them to Mumbai and it is the best way to ensure that Vinu stays with the family.

