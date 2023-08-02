Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Aria Sakaria share a common Love for This Cartoon character, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi informs everyone about Virat’s transfer with promotion to Mumbai and wants to take Vinu there. Everyone congratulates Virat and is proud of him.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Aria Sakaria share a common Love for This Cartoon character, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tries to tell Pakhi the truth, misses the opportunity again?

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We see that Aishwarya Sharma was previously seen displaying her love for Shinchan and now, Aria has joined her too!

The two beauties were seen mimicking the naughty rug rat and his sister Himawari and we went swooning at the adorableness of this!

Check out!

Both the ladies nailed the impression of the brother and sister!

Don’t you agree?

So, what do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi informs everyone about Virat’s transfer with promotion to Mumbai and wants to take Vinu there. Everyone congratulates Virat and is proud of him.

Virat tells them that he is still thinking about the offer but Pakhi coaxes them all to believe that it will be better for them to move away as Sai won’t be able to follow them to Mumbai and it is the best way to ensure that Vinu stays with the family.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is left to decide between his dream and the reality

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

TV news Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh StarPlus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar digital movies BTS Ashwini aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Shah Savi Vinayak Vihan Verma Sheetal Maulik Mohit Sonali Chavan
About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 15:57

