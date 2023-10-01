Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are twinning in this cute way

The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.
MUMBAI :   Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her. Further, Pakhi recently went through a life-altering surgery.

Lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been winning the hearts of their fans with their impeccable portrayal of Virat and Pakhi respectively. The duo who are husband and wife in real life as well have a massive fan following on social media too and share glimpses from their life every now and then.
 
Aishwarya is super active on Instagram, and she keeps sharing fun posts with her online family. She has shared a cute picture with Neil Bhatt where they both seem to be twinning in the same kind of footwear. She captioned the picture, “Twinning Again” Check out her post her  

Aishwarya and Neil are one of the most popular Television couples on-screen as well as off. They keep setting couple goals with their adorable pictures. 

The current track of the show revolves around Virat hiding the truth about Vinayak being Sai and his lost son Vinu. Pakhi's surgery resulted in her never being able to conceive children of her own and thus Virat does not disclose the truth about Vinu to her as well, to save her from further trauma.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 12:05

