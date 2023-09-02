Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aria Sakaria gets many Special Wishes from her co-stars on the occasion of her Birthday, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

It is little munchkin Aria Sakaria’s birthday today and her Ghum fam is not shying away from greeting her with these adorable birthday wishes!

Check out!

We can see how Ayesha Singh, Tanmay Rishi Shah, Aishwarya Sharma among other stars have come forward and wished her for her birthday!

Aria is one of the cutest telly town kids and has wrapped everyone around her little finger, seeing all the love she is receiving from her co-stars!

We too wish Aria a very happy birthday!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai is determined to talk to her son Vinu, in spite of Pakhi keeping an eye on him.

Now, we will reportedly see Bhavani doing everything to stop Pakhi and Virat going to Mumbai.

Bhavani will not let Pakhi and Virat take away Vinu from her and shift to Mumbai. Thus, when Ashwini and Ninad are in full support of Virat’s transfer to Mumbai, Bhavani will take the bold step of getting Sai and Savi back into Chavan Niwas.

Bhavani is well aware that Sai is the only one who can stop Virat and Pakhi from taking Vinu from Nagpur.

