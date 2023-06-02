Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh and Aria Sakaria shower a lot of love on This munchkin, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We know that Tanvi Thakker is pregnant and is very excited to embrace motherhood. However, she is not the only one who is excited.

Her Ghum co-stars Ayesha Singh and Aria Sakaria are seen showering a lot of love to her little unborn child as they goofy talk with her baby bump!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Previously, Sai goes to a lawyer to file a custody case for Vinu. The lawyer tells her that it is not possible since Pakhi and Virat adopted Vinu and his biological mother now has no right over him. This shakes the ground beneath Sai’s feet.

Now, Sai pleads with the lawyer that there must be some way she can get her son back. She mentions that Pakhi even went to jail once and the lawyer is stunned that she has a criminal record.

