Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Mohit aka Vihan Verma has an interesting take on CHANGE

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across a post by Vihan Verma and the video is hilarious!

Check out the post here!

Vihan often comes up with hilarious ideas to entertain his fans on social media and this take on winters and change was simply funny.

So, while winters are barely here this time, have you’ll too started the yearly routine of avoiding baths already?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Only honest answers will be appreciated or be wary that your blanket will magically slip off in your sleep!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi is home now but is refusing any help from Virat and wants to be on her own. However, as her wounds start to bleed, Vinayak frantically dials Sai and asks her to come home and save and his mother. When Sai arrives, she is stopped at the threshold by Virat and he doesn’t let her enter the house.

Soon, we will see that Virat wants another chance with Pakhi and as per Pakhi’s want, accepts her wholeheartedly. They renew their promises and Sai sees it all on video call.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com