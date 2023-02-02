Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi to take lessons from KOMOLIKA?

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat arrive at the same location where Pakhi is.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:00
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi to take lessons from KOMOLIKA?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Also read: Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tries to convince Sai, latter determined to take Vinu’s custody

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

We see that Aishwarya Sharma is back with yet another hilarious reel. The actress tried the sly, Komolika action of twirling a lock of hair in her finger and you just have to see what happens!

Check out!

We were simply stunned to see the actress with her attempts at being Komolika and applaud the actress’s creativity in this reel!

Do you think Patralekha can be Komolika?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Previously, Sai goes to a lawyer to file a custody case for Vinu. The lawyer tells her that it is not possible since Pakhi and Virat adopted Vinu and his biological mother now has no right over him. This shakes the ground beneath Sai’s feet.

Now, Sai pleads with the lawyer that there must be some way she can get her son back. She mentions that Pakhi even went to jail once and the lawyer is stunned that she has a criminal record.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tries to tell Pakhi the truth, misses the opportunity again?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

TV news Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh StarPlus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar TV news digital movies BTS Ashwini aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Shah Savi Vinayak Vihan Verma Sheetal Maulik Mohit Sonali Chavan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva takes a big decision, Imlie misunderstands
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3...
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
MUMBAI:Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and Television world. The actress is super talented...
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

Latest Video

Related Stories
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak re
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets i
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?
Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan
Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan