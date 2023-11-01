Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria shares This adorable BTS from the sets, check out

Savi is one of the most adorable telly kids we have seen and she has a charming way about winning hearts with her performance.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria shares This adorable BTS from the sets, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat unable to reveal Vinu’s truth to Sai due to Pakhi’s fragile condition  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Savi is one of the most adorable telly kids we have seen and she has a charming way about winning hearts with her performance.

She shared a cute little clip from the sets from the time her birthday track was being shot and she is seen paying close attention to her lip-gloss as she is preparing for her shot.

Check out the post here!

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi leaves her meal over Shivani’s words and Virat rushes after her. He tries to console her that she didn’t have anything in her mind and impulsively said some things.

Pakhi is very upset but Virat tells her that she should get back or it will seem like she is not happy for Shivani. Pakhi speaks up saying that she tries to be happy in everyone’s happiness, but she can never get her own.

Virat tells her that she still has her family, Vinu and Virat and they want her there.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 19:39

