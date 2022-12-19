Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria's real-life mother-daughter bonding is really heart-touching, check it out

12/19/2022
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast. The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera and in the cast members’ personal lives.

The actors often keep updating their fans and the viewers with the ongoings in their life and also post some reels to entertain them. 

Aria Sakaria is very cute and fans of the show really pour their love out on Instagram, showing how much they love the child artist. She usually posts some very cute and funny reels on her profile.

This time, Aria Sakaria has posted a reel along with her real-life mother, Niti who is also an actor. The reel really gets emotional by the end.

What do you think about this mother-daughter bonding?

