Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah finds Bathing to be Repulsive in Winters, Do you too?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Well, we see that Winters have caught their hold in the city and just like Tanmay we too find Bathing a little unnecessary in the cold weather when all we want to do is snuggle up in a blanket!

Check out Tanmay’s aversion to Bathing in this fun video as tries to decipher why Bathing is necessary!

Do you too find bathing repulsive in Winters?

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Now, we see that Sai blames Virat for helping Pakhi in taking Vinu away from her and Virat tries to give his reasons and how he could never think of doing that. He was trying to say something akin to loving Sai still but stops himself.

Sai asks him to continue another one of his lies as he’s become such an expert already. Ninad then stops their argument and asks them to think about where Pakhi could take Vinu.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Vinu are in a car and she tells Vinu that they are going to London.

