Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah finds Bathing to be Repulsive in Winters, Do you too?

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. The latest update on the track is that Pakhi will soon learn the truth about Vinu being Sai and Virat’s son and pick up a gun!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:39
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah finds Bathing to be Repulsive in Winters, Do you too?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai find Pakhi while she tries to kill herself

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Well, we see that Winters have caught their hold in the city and just like Tanmay we too find Bathing a little unnecessary in the cold weather when all we want to do is snuggle up in a blanket!

Check out Tanmay’s aversion to Bathing in this fun video as tries to decipher why Bathing is necessary!

 

 

Do you too find bathing repulsive in Winters?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Now, we see that Sai blames Virat for helping Pakhi in taking Vinu away from her and Virat tries to give his reasons and how he could never think of doing that. He was trying to say something akin to loving Sai still but stops himself.

Sai asks him to continue another one of his lies as he’s become such an expert already. Ninad then stops their argument and asks them to think about where Pakhi could take Vinu.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Vinu are in a car and she tells Vinu that they are going to London.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat tries to tell Pakhi the truth, misses the opportunity again?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

TV news Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh StarPlus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar TV news digital movies BTS Ashwini aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi Shah Savi Vinayak TV news Vihan Verma Sheetal Maulik Mohit Sonali Chavan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan to get married like this
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their...
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Animal was released and fans loved it. Now a video has gone...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Rajjo lashes out at Madhumalti and Arjun, Arjun grows distant from her
MUMBAI :Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up shoot!
Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up shoot!
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Pandya Store’s Maira Mehra and Mohit Parmar are a Bickering Duo, read to know why
Pandya Store’s Maira Mehra and Mohit Parmar are a Bickering Duo, read to know why