Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Vihan Verma wins This competition against co-star Sneha Bhawsar, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Savi is one of the most adorable telly kids we have seen and she has a charming way about winning hearts with her performance.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

GHKKPM is one such show where most of the actors are best of friends behind the scenes and this video is just another proof.

Looks like Vihan Verma put a wager on who will reach their set first and Sneha Bhawsar lost against him! He definitely gloated over his deserved victory!

Check out the post here!

What do you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi leaves her meal over Shivani’s words and Virat rushes after her. He tries to console her that she didn’t have anything in her mind and impulsively said some things.

Pakhi is very upset but Virat tells her that she should get back or it will seem like she is not happy for Shivani. Pakhi speaks up saying that she tries to be happy in everyone’s happiness, but she can never get her own.

Virat tells her that she still has her family, Vinu and Virat and they want her there.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

Latest Video

