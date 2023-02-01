Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Vinayak’s aka Tanmay Rishi Shah’s shares some deep WISDOM, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Tanmay often comes out with creative videos and this time he is back with some Krishna Gyaan.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 16:18
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi overhears Bhavani considering Vinayak an outsider, fiercely defends her bond with him

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Tanmay Rishi Shah is loved for his role of Vinayak on the show and he plays the sweetest and most adorable child who is obedient of the elders.

Here in this video, Tanmay often comes out with creative videos and this time he is back with some Krishna Gyaan.

Check out the post here!

It is so satisfying to see kids his age taking interest in deep-rooted wisdom and passing it on ahead!

Don’t you agree?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi to have her uterus removed, Virat blames himself for her condition

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

About Author

