Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora shares a video of how Bhavika Sharma behaves when she is ANGRY with him

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles as Savi and Ishaan respectively.

The show has been one of the top rated shows on the BARC listings and the drama in every episode introduces new twists which keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh and Shakti Arora play the leading roles in the show as Savi, Reeva and Ishaan.

In the story, Ishaan and Reeva love each other but he chose to get married to Savi because he made a promise to Savi’s sister. Savi and Ishaan are not on the same page and Savi does not believe in this marriage but as Ishaan’s family gets to know the truth, Ishaan lands in trouble amid the talks of his marriage with Reeva.

The actors are very active on social media and have a massive fan following. They keep sharing interesting details of all they are up to on the sets and while not shooting too on their social media handle.

Bhavika, Shakti and Sumit seem to have become BFF’s on the sets as they keep sharing BTS stories and now once again, they have shared a video which speaks volumes about the friendship they share with each other.

Shakti has shared a video of how Bhavika behaves during the time she is angry with him and we must say that it is adorable!

Take a look:

Aren't the two actors too cute?

