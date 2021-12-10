Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Sai gets a bad dream about Virat

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the story line of the show is focusing on how Pakhi is successful in brainwashing Bhavani against Sai. She is back to behaving badly with Sai.

In the upcoming episode, Sai will get a very bad dream about Virat where she will imagine that she has been shot.

ALSO READ : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : OMG! Finally! Virat meets his friend Sadanand )

She gets up in fear and stars crying bitterly and goes and prays to god to save Virat and nothing should happen to him.

Bhavani comes to tell hers that she needs to be strong and not cry as her husband is a police officer and there will be dangerous missions like this which he would have to go for and she needs to be his strength and not weakness.

Ashwini will realize that Sai has fallen in love with Virat and that now she is no more his friend but as become his wife and she is happy to see this change.

Virat on the other hand, will be taking care of Shruti and her child.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Bhavani finally agrees to let Sai and Virat go shopping )