Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

The show is doing exceptionally well and its among the top most loved shows of television.

One the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the bond that the star cast share with each other and that we can see in the BTS pictures and videos that the actors share on social media.

Now we came across a BTS photo from the sets of the show where one can see Aishwarya ( Pakhi) and Ayesha ( Sai) sitting together and Neil ( Virat) is wondering what is happening.

Well, this is a sight that the audience would love to see in the show as until now both the leads in the show as Sai and Pakhi haven’t got along the thashan between the two keeps happening and its one of the biggest USP of the show and has got great ratings for the show.

