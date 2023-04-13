Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved and cerebrated shows on television. Now we came across a BTS photo from the sets of the show that has left Virat in shock.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:32
Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.
The leads of the show, Ayesha and Virat, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

The show is doing exceptionally well and its among the top most loved shows of television.

ALSO READ :  Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: MAJOR SETBACK! Pakhi creates differences amid Virat and Sai  

One the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the bond that the star cast share with each other and that we can see in the BTS pictures and videos that the actors share on social media.
Now we came across a BTS photo from the sets of the show where one can see Aishwarya ( Pakhi) and Ayesha ( Sai) sitting together and Neil ( Virat) is wondering what is happening.

Well, this is a sight that the audience would love to see in the show as until now both the leads in the show as Sai and Pakhi haven’t got along the thashan between the two keeps happening and its one of the biggest USP of the show and has got great ratings for the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein : Shocking!  Virat and Sayi get separated owing to Pakhi’s promise

 

 

 

 

 

ghum hai kisi ke pyar main Sai Virat Star Plus Hotstar Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/13/2023 - 16:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Funny! Ehsan pulls Viaan's leg as he notices him getting nervous
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Pooja Hegde finally revealed that when she was offered the film she wondered if Salman would play her “Jaan” or “Bhai”
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
MUMBAI :  Palak Tiwari often takes social media by storm every time she steps out putting her best fashion foot forward...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : Shocking! Virat is confused as Sai and Pakhi join hands
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts...
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary coming up with a new family political drama titled ‘Vansaj’ for Sony SAB?
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Mukesh Chhabra
RIP! Casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s mother Kamla Chhabra passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Wow! Check out the festivals celebrated on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
PALAK TIWARI
Must Read! Palak Tiwari reveals about Salman Khan not allowing low necklines on sets
Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa
Beautiful! Check out the different stunning looks of Anupamaa
Avneet Kaur
Kya Baat Hai! Avneet Kaur's This routine is the secret to her curvacious fit! Find Out what?
Anita Raaj
Anita Raaj is set to enter 'Saavi Ki Savaari' as a tough personality
Shaher Sheikh
Aww! Shaheer Sheikh finally gives us a glimpse his daughter Anaya as they have a fun time in Disneyland