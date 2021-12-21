Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Have a look at the BTS video of Sai and Virat’s romantic dance, their chemistry will set your TV screens on fire

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on how Pakhi is successful in brainwashing Bhavani against Sai. She is back to behaving badly with Sai.

The audience love to see the pair of Sai and Virat and they were excited to see the love story that was beginning in the show but now seems like the track of their love story wouldn’t begin as the track has been diverted to Virat and Shruti’s story.

But before Sai would take a decision to part ways with Virat because of Shruti, the two will have a romantic dance in the show.

Virat will decide to throw a party for Sai as she topped the medical exams and thus during the party, the two will have a romantic dance together and the chemistry would set your screen on fire.

The two will have their moment of unsaid love which will last for a few moments and then things will fall out as Shruti’s phone will create problems in their marriage.

But for Sairat fans, this would be a treat to watch Virat and Sai’s dance together.

