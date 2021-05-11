Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh talks about her character 'Sai’ and one of the difficult scenes of the show

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh has carved a path for herself in the television industry. She is seen playing the lead role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She is seen opposite Neil Bhatt.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Ayesha Singh spoke about the show, her character, and much more. When she was asked how does she keep up with the role and if it gets a little too much for her during certain scenes, Ayesha told India Forums, ''Sai as a character was really emotionally taxing for me when Sai had lost her father because as a kid, I fear losing my near and dear ones and I wish everybody and everyone's parents could be there forever, so that emotional I fear the most and I had a tough time going through that scene and getting into the skin of a child who has lost her only parent in life, so that was a little difficult for me.''

She added, ''Any artist gets affected with intense scenes, you do get affected by it, but you don't carry it around always, like sometimes it affects when you are on the sets and doing the scene, but that is the everyday drill, you really can't take it home like you don't take work to your place, because you can't take that baggage home as it will then affect your personal life. Initially, it is difficult to balance but then you learn through it.''

CREDIT: INDIA FORUMS