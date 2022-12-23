Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Savi aka Aria Sakaria's reel vs real love from mother is simply adorable, deets inside

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast. The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria's real-life mother-daughter bonding is really heart-touching, check it out

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera and in the cast members’ personal lives.

The actors often keep updating their fans and the viewers with the ongoings in their life and also post some reels to entertain them.

Aria Sakaria is very cute and fans of the show really pour their love out on Instagram, showing how much they love the child artist. She usually posts some very cute and funny reels on her profile.

This time, a fan of Savi found a couple of pictures and it was re-shared on Savi aka Aria Sakaria’s Instagram profile.

The picture shows the motherly love that Aria receives on and off the set and it’s simply adorable to look at.

Be it Sai aka Ayesha Singh as her on-screen mother or Niti as her real mother, Aria is a very lucky child to receive a lot of love from both.

Check out the post below:

Also read - Check out Aria Sakaria aka Savi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s FUN DAY OUT

Are you a Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fan too?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.