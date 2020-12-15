Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Check out what is the reason behind Paakhi and Virat's happy dance

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is just two months old and it is already winning the hearts of the viewers. The makers have come up with a unique story this time with a dash of drama to it.

The show is an adaptation of a Bengali serial Kusum Dola. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein stars Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

While the viewers see a lot of drama and intense scenes on-screen, the atmosphere on the set is totally different.

A video doing the rounds of social media shows how Neil and Aishwarya along with their co-star Sheetal Maulik are doing garba on the set.

Take a look:

We have seen many videos of all the BTS fun going on the set where the cast is seen having a gala time.

The entire star cast has always given us a reason to smile, this video being one of them.

Well, Paakhi and Virat might be in pain due to their separation on the show but in real life, they are totally getting along and enjoying.

