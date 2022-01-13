Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein : Wow ! Aishawarya Sharma aka Pakhi shares BTS pictures from her wedding with Samrat on the show

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

Aishwarya Sharma is quite active on social media. The actress makes many reels on Instagram and keeps her fans entertained.

Now, Aishwarya shared BTS photos from her wedding with Yogendra on the show, where one picture is from on-screen and the rest are from off-screen.

In the on-screen photo, everyone is posing properly, whereas in the off-screen photo, everyone is seen making funny faces, especially Aishwarya (Pakhi), Kishori Shahane (Bhavani), and Yogendra Vikram Singh (Samrat).

The photo shows how the entire cast gets along with each other and there is so much love and warmth between them.

Well, though on the show, Pakhi and Samrat have a very troubled marriage, in real life, they are good friends.

Currently, the story is focused on Virat and Sai’s marriage and how Sai has left the Chavan house. She is living alone as she is hurt about Shruti and Virat’s marriage.

