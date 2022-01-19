Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Wow! Check out the hilarious video of Vihan aka Mohit and Mitaali Nag aka Devika as they have some fun offsets of the show

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show.

The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

Recently, Mitaali Nag shared a video where she is seen having some fun with Vihan aka Mohit on the sets of the show.

The video is a funny one where Mohit comes and tells Mitaali that he had brought an apple phone and that he is very excited about it, to which Mitaali says that one day she will also open a company called as “Muskmelon” and would she buy from his company and he said yes.

The video is a funny one will leave you in splits!

Well, its good to see that the stars of the show are having good time in spite of the busy schedules they have.

