Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin’s Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reach This milestone in their relationship; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane

MUMBAI :Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are part of StarPlus’s popular show, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and are currently essaying the role of Virat and Pakhi. The duo is one of the favorite jodis on Television and their fans love their chemistry! The show is currently following the track of Virat, Pakhi and Sai trying to manage a balance for their kids, as their equations remain everchanging.

The love story of Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is dreamy and Bollywoody in all its essence. The couple had just started work on their show, where they met and fell in love!

The couple recently celebrated two years to their Roka ceremony that happened on the 27th of January 2021. Aishwarya Seemed very happy to reach this milestone with hubby Neil Bhatt!

Check out their dreamy pictures!

The irony of their on-screen chemistry is that earlier on the show, they played exes and somehow found their way to each other in real life and neither one of them ever wants to lose what they have.

The couple always gets together for fun reels and match each other’s levels of ‘Crazy’ and that’s how everyone knows that this was meant to be!

Neil Bhatt has revealed in a previous interview with another portal about how they met on the sets, became friends and their feelings mutually grew for each other, where neither felt the need to ask the other out, but knew that they had to take it forward. They were aware that what they had was going to be a long and real relationship.



Neil and Aishwarya are both great dancers, have strong feelings and understanding for the other and are equally compatible and that’s what love is and seems to be working wonders for the duo!

It is a dream-come-true kinda story that Neil and Aishwarya share and the fans are crazy after this duo from Television that has been setting couple goals for a long time now!

