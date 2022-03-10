Ginni is taken hostage. In the forthcoming Channa Mereya episode on Star Bharat, Aditya steps in to save Ginni.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 17:23
Ginni is taken hostage. In the forthcoming Channa Mereya episode on Star Bharat, Aditya steps in to save Ginni.

MUMBAI : Channa Mereya on Star Bharat has been getting a lot of attention and is quickly winning over the audience. The audience has been quite complimentary of the performances of Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi as Ginni and Aditya. They are the most adored on-screen couple on television because their connection is touching the perfect chord with the audience. While Ginni performs her wifely responsibilities, Aditya is being a good husband to her. Currently, the upcoming episode of the show is expected to have a significant drama.

Aditya arrives to help Ginni escape the situation after she is kidnapped and bound behind Ravan during the Ravan dahan. Aditya and Ginni will get more emotionally involved as a result, realising their love for one another. Will they have to admit their love for one another as a result?

Who is responsible for the turmoil surrounding Ginni's kidnapping? How Aditya plans to save Ginni. Are they going to admit their love? to observe the progression of the story.

Stay tuned to watch Channa Mereya every Monday-Saturday at 7:00 PM only on Star Bharat.

Star Bharat Channa Mereya Niyati Fatnani Karan Wahi Ravan Dahan significant dram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 17:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Exclusive! Hilarious! Amit Sial thinks that cooking is useless, here’s the reason why
MUMBAI: We won't be wrong in saying that Amit Sial is one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry. We...
Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Tina Dutta, Soundarya and Sreejita get punished by Bigg Boss as they refuse to nominate any contestant
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Bigg Boss 16 : What! Kamya Punjabi disapproves of the new rules of Bigg Boss says “ This season is going to be a disaster as the first episode itself is so boring”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Wow! Aly Goni achives something big: read to know more
MUMBAI: Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh...
Rajjo: Oh No! Rajjo gets drunk, falls off the car
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'