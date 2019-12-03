Ginoo and Aladdin finally reunite on Sony SAB's Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

The highly awaited moment is here, our old Ginoo (Raashul Tandon) is back! Sony SAB’s magical fantasy show, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will witness Aladdin and Ginoo’s reunion. The bond between Aladdin (Siddharth Nigam) and his partner in adventure, Ginoo, will bloom again. This show continues to surprise the viewers with its gripping storyline and exciting twists. Following this highly awaited reunion it will be interesting to watch what adventures this duo will take the viewers through in the episodes going further.

Aladdin, his entire toli of Genies and Princess Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) decide to make sure that the Chandmohar works its magic on Ginoo while at the same time trying to avert Zafar’s (Aamir Dalvi) sinister schemes to open the 2nd door of Raaz-e-Kainat. On the other hand, Yasmine successfully convinces Ammi to sing as her melodious dua which worked its magic on Ginoo during the pious night of Shab-e-Barat. Ginoo gets flash backs of his times with Ammi and Aladdin which speeds up the process of his change.

Ginoo’s transition witnesses some dramatic and shocking turn of events where Ammi loses her voice in the middle of singing the dua. The upcoming episodes will celebrate the friendship between Aladdin and Ginoo and the extent Aladdin goes to cure his friend. But the interesting question still remains.

How will Zafar react to Ginoo turning back to his old self? Will he hit back at Aladdin?

Raashul Tandon, essaying the role of Ginoo said, “The entire journey of Ginoo in this show has been beautiful and our viewers have now seen both his sides, the loyal and fun one as opposed to the evil one. As an artist I really enjoyed that I got to essay different sides of this character. The upcoming episodes are a celebration of true friendship and how Aladdin never gave up on his friend. Our viewers will really enjoy the episodes further. So, stay tuned to witness this glorious reunion.”

Siddharth Nigam, essaying the role of Aladdin said, “This is the much awaited moment of this show. Aladdin missed Ginoo and he was taken away from him and brainwashed. Aladdin vowed to get him back and he finally found the perfect way. It was even touching for me while shooting for reunion. Our viewers are going enjoy the entire journey and I’m eagerly waiting to know their responses.”

Watch this yaariyan between Aladdin and Ginoo every Monday – Friday at 9PM only on Sony SAB