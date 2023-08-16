Girl power! Divyanka Tripathi recalls the time she slapped a man for misbehaving, read more

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi became a household name when she essayed the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus’ Ye Hain Mohabbatein.

Co-starring Karan Patel as her onscreen husband Raman Bhalla and Aditi Bhatia as Ruhi Bhalla Srivastava, her character’s adoptive daughter, we saw Divyanka play a strong character who fights for what is right.

The actress is the same in real life too. In an interview – taken during the lockdown Divyanka opened up about once tackling inappropriate public behaviour head-on and slapping a man for being in the wrong.

During a 2020 interaction with Spotboye, Divyanka Tripathi revealed that she had once lost her cool on a guy and slapped him at a theatre.

Sharing details about the incident, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress said, “It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film, and was in the cue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and touching me inappropriately.”

Divyanka Tripathi further added she immediately sprung into action and slapped him. She said, “I lost my cool, held his hand, didn’t even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time public was all over him.”

The actress added that her parents were initially worried when they couldn’t find her in the theatre, but later on, knowing what transpired, they were proud of Divyanka.

