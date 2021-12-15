Girls Queue Up At Gokuldhaam Society; Popatlal Overwhelmed With The Choice Of Potential Brides

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah viewers will see Popatlal on cloud 9 with the proposals of potential brides coming his way. At the moment, Popatlal is in Gokuldhaam Society rejoicing about the two families that have arrived with proposals for wedding their daughters to him.

A week ago, Popatlal along with others from Gokuldhaam Society were invited to KBC. On the show, with his knowledge and wit, Popatlal displays his talent by knowing the answers to several challenging questions put forth to him by the host of the show. Not just people in the audience, but people across the country especially, girls watching him on TV are impressed with him. Quite a few girls are enamoured with Popatlal’s intelligence and are hoping to tie the knot with him as soon as possible. So far, a couple of girls along with their families have already arrived at Gokuldhaam Society to meet him to take things forward.

Unknowingly, Popatlal has now made quite an impression on several people across the country. His knowledge and awareness on a wide variety of subjects has made him a topic of discussion and much praise. Will this season of weddings finally arrive in Gokuldhaam Society too? To find out whether Popatlal finally ties the knot and with whom, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah created and authored by Asit Kumarr Modi, from Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.+