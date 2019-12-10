Glad to be a part of the Balaji camp again: Worshipp Khanna

MUMBAI: Seems like Balaji Telefilms is quite impressed with actor Worshipp Khanna.



The actor was seen in ALTBalaji’s Cold Lassi Chicken Masala and will soon be seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, both the projects produced by Balaji.



TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Worshipp to know about bagging yet another project under the Balaji camp.



The handsome lad said, “I’m extremely humbled as well as excited to be a part of Kumkum as it is one of the best shows on Television. Apart from that, it’s a Balaji show so there’s no point of even thinking twice. Also, I was looking forward to work with Mugda(Chapekar). I share a very warm bond with her husband Ravish as we’ve worked together in the past. Mugda is very co-operative and it’s fun to work with KKB team. "



We quizzed him about his stint in Cold Lassi.. he said, “I’ve got some amazing reviews for that project. I had a small but very impactful role in the project which was an absolute delight to portray. One of the major attraction for doing CLCM was that it was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. He was quite keen on having me on board. I got great feedbacks from him and Divyanka (Tripathi)”.



We asked Worshipp about his character in Kumkum Bhagya, he said, “ My character Guddu, in the show will be like a breath of fresh air. The show will take a dramatic turn and Guddu will make sure to get a smile on viewers face with his funny one-liners and punches. Guddu is an amazingly written character”.



Here’s wishing the debonair actor all the best for the new project.



