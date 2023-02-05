Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering masaaledaar entertainment and keeping our readers updated with the happenings in the telly world.

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses the entertainment world has come across. Her beauty is unmatched and she always explores different styles and slays them with great elegance.

Tanna is known for her hairstyles where her hair is usually quirked and primmed into classic beach waves and looks incredibly stylish.

Looks like the actress recently got herself a new look that has left us swooning. She has styled her hair a little shorter, making for the perfect summer look, given how the temperatures of the city are swaying higher!

In this new photoshoot, we can see the actress flaunting her new look of tight, short ringlet curls as she adorns a tshirt, denim shorts and completes the look with a denim jacket.

She looked absolutely summer ready and inspires many women around to experiment with their hair and go for something other than the inevitable hair-bun in scorching summers.

