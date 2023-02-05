Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 12:40
check out her Cool Hair Transformation

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering masaaledaar entertainment and keeping our readers updated with the happenings in the telly world.

Also read: Small Steps, Big Impact: Top Tips for Making Positive Lifestyle Changes

Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses the entertainment world has come across. Her beauty is unmatched and she always explores different styles and slays them with great elegance.

Tanna is known for her hairstyles where her hair is usually quirked and primmed into classic beach waves and looks incredibly stylish.

Looks like the actress recently got herself a new look that has left us swooning. She has styled her hair a little shorter, making for the perfect summer look, given how the temperatures of the city are swaying higher!

In this new photoshoot, we can see the actress flaunting her new look of tight, short ringlet curls as she adorns a tshirt, denim shorts and completes the look with a denim jacket.

Check out!

She looked absolutely summer ready and inspires many women around to experiment with their hair and go for something other than the inevitable hair-bun in scorching summers.

So, what do you think of this cool look sported by Karishma Tanna Bangera?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read:  Kylie Jenner is worried Kardashians' 'beauty standards' will harm her daughter

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar   

Karishma Tanna TV news gossip TellyChakkar hair transformation curls beauty Fashion
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 12:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj takes a stand for Anupama by turning his back against Dimple
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Glam Alert! Karishma Tanna Bangera sports a Cool Summer look; check out her Cool Hair Transformation
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: New Challenge! Iblis’ soul free, Ali to face a new challenge
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Recent Stories
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Latest Video
Related Stories
ushal Punjabi
OMG! Here’s what Shilpa Agnihotri Apurva Agnihotri had said about Kushal Punjabi’s suicide
talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus
Exclusive! Punit Pathak open up about Raghav and Shehnaaz's relationship and talks about the upcoming season of Dance Plus
Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Uff! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary mesmerizes in a red saree; fans say “Nazar utarwalo”, check out the pictures
new photoshoot
Wow! Gauahar Khan looks elegant in her new photoshoot as she flaunts her baby bump
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.
Uff! Check out the sizzling hot pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara aka Pranali Rathod.