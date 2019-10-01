Glance to Gautam Rode’s first Photo Series!

MUMBAI: After enthralling fans in some strong roles in Saraswatichandra and Suryaputra Karna, actor Gautam Rode has dropped a photo series, where he has played with his expressions.



Gautam has experimented this time through the traditional medium of photos and he has unveiled the first photo series.



Taking to Instagram, Gautam shared his first photo series narrating the story of a character named Aarav. The first picture titled ‘The call’ depicts the story of a retired spy, who gets a call from a kidnapper who has kidnapped his family.



The second picture titled ‘Search’ describes how Aarav is searching for his family and running for answers. He is enraged and obstructed by his own emotions but continues to connect all the dots to find out who the caller was.

Speaking about the same Gautam says, "They say a picture speaks a thousand words but our social media and the entire consumption of technology is moving us towards videos. There is a beauty of seeing a picture and making out what the story behind it might be. We grew up on comic books and that really played well on our imagination."

He further revealed, "I am playing five different characters, in five different looks with different stories as well as time periods. It was quite a challenge as I may have reinvented myself in the past for my work but that happens once or twice a year, this was five role changes in the span of a couple of days! But yes I've kept it real, there is hardly any makeup used or even touch up for that matter of fact. And to convey without dialogues and expressions is a challenge of its own!"

