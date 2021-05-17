This glimpse of Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly’s vanity will remind you of ‘Monisha’; here’s why

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a renowned television actress. She has garnered a huge fan following because of her acting chops. She is currently seen in the hit TV show Anupamaa. Much before Anupamaa happened to her, she was known as Monisha from Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai. In a recent post on social media, Rupali made a hilarious dig at her former character and it’s too cute.

Taking to social media, Rupali Ganguly posted a picture from her vanity, where she can be seen posing all decked up in her character as Anupamaa. However, you can see a fridge and an unkempt bed in the background. Hinting at the mess in the background, Rupali made fans remember her character from previous show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and wrote, “Smile is the best make up anyone can wear. Missing my make up room ( pls ignore the Monisha mess) Missing my sets and missing my fur babies on the sets.” You will be instantly hit with nostalgia after seeing this photograph and reading the comment. For the uninitiated, Rupali’s role as Monisha in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai was known for keeping her house untidy, serve stale food, bargaining with vegetable vendors and just being middle-class. The show and her role is equally loved.

On the other hand, Rupali has found new fame and fans for her work in Anupamaa. She recently gained around 81 0K followers and dedicated a post for her fans too. While the show has been doing very well for months and was at number 1 for many months, dropped to number two last week. The actress, however, has no qualms about it and said that it will only encourage them to work better.

